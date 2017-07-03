Pollio announces plans for leading JCPS

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – Dr. Marty Pollio started his first day leading the Jefferson County Public Schools with a press conference to announce his top priorities in leading the district.

“As an educator in the school district for more than 20 years in this system and ten as a high school principal, I believe that I have a good understanding of where we need to go as a district in order to improve all schools within this system,” Pollio said.

Pollio, a Louisville native, spent the past twenty years of his life in education in the Jefferson County Public School District. First, nine years at Wagner, then Shawnee High School, then as principal at Jeffersontown High School and most recently as the principal at Doss High School.

Pollio said his top three priorities are improving culture and climate in the district, emphasizing deeper learning and engagement in the classroom and strengthening the community.

His top priorities are a direct result of a district survey that determined morale within JCPS is at an all-time low. Pollio said he plans to improve culture and climate by taking a “boots on the ground” approach and making sure he is inside schools as much as possible. He also said he plans to make sure teachers are supported by giving them everything they need to teach and possibly allocating funds to make sure they have the necessary funds in the classroom.

“My number one priority, make sure every employee feels supported in their specific role and has the tools they need to be successful,” Pollio said.

Pollio is coming into the district at a time that its faced with multiple challenges, including a pending state audit that will determine whether or not the Kentucky Department of Education will take over JCPS.

“I can’t say exactly that I know what’s going to be in the audit when it’s going to be released," Pollio said. "The only way I know how to move forward with this, it is to use it as a road map."

Pollio said Doss High School was audited in years prior, and he was able to use the information to figure out the school's strengths and weakness and move forward.

Pollio said he will be strengthening communication between the central office and the public by gathering input before making decisions, and also holding bimonthly press briefings to update the public on the status of the district. Pollio has expressed interest in the permanent role as superintendent, but said for now he will work diligently for as long as he is in the interim role.

