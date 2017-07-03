Group asks Governor to remove "black" from government documents

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - While red, white and blue filled the lawn of the Kentucky State Capitol on Monday, purple did too. It was an effort from two groups, working together, with hopes of gaining Governor Matt Bevin's attention. The groups branded themselves with purple banners and balloons.



God's Lives Matter and Descendants of American Slaves rallied together on the front lawn and asked Bevin to abolish the use of skin color as a classification on government documents.



"We're asking the Governor to take "black" out of the documents that our government uses to describe individuals and to replace that with Americans Descendants of Slaves," Advisor of God's Lives Matter Martin Smith said.



"We plan on taking this nationwide," President of Americans Descendants of Slaves Inc., said. "Why is that important? Because I believe color is what keeps us divided. We are Americans first. This is the 21st century and this is long overdue,"

he added.



Kentucky is the first state that DASI has presented this legislation to. Next, this group plans to take this legislation to Mississippi, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.



