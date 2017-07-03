Apus Air cancels plans for Owensboro flight school

Apus Air has canceled plans to open a flight school in Owensboro.

According to email statements sent to us by Owensboro Airport officials, Apus says the move is due to a "major policy change regarding currency outflow in China."

Apus says that change caused the company to do a "strategy pivot and company restructure."

[PREVIOUS: Apus Air to hire 35 employees for new Owensboro flight school]

Last year, officials announced Apus would be hiring 35 employees to train Chinese and local flight students.

At the time, officials estimated the economic impact of the new school, over 10 years, at $28 million and would eventually graduate about 150-200 pilots annually.

Owensboro airport officials are disappointed in the decision, but welcome Apus Air in the future under changing circumstances — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) July 3, 2017

