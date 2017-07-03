Funeral services set for former NFL player from Elizabethtown, Mitchell Henry

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Funeral services have been announced for former NFL player and Elizabethtown native Mitchell Henry.

Henry, a former football standout at Elizabethtown High School and Western Kentucky University, died Friday of leukemia. He was 24.

A spokesman for WKU Athletics said Henry's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 6 at First Christian Church, located at 1811 N. Miles Street in Elizabethtown. Visitation will be held from noon until 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 5 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Henry graduated from E'town in 2011 and WKU in 2015. After graduation, he had two seasons with three NFL teams: the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

