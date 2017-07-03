Taxi driver confuses gas, brake; injures 10 at Boston airport - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Taxi driver confuses gas, brake; injures 10 at Boston airport

A taxi crashed into a building near the taxi pool at Logan International Airport. (Source: WVCB/CNN) A taxi crashed into a building near the taxi pool at Logan International Airport. (Source: WVCB/CNN)

(RNN) - A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians, injuring several, the Massachusetts State Police tweeted. Officials tell CNN that the accident is a result of driver error. Ten people have been taken to several different hospitals, some with serious injuries, the  Boston Globe said. 

The incident occurred at 1:44 ET at the taxi pool of Logan International Airport.

A law enforcement official told the Globe the incident does not appear to be terror. The driver, a 56-year-old man, remained on the scene where police questioned him and he is cooperating with police, said David Procopia, a spokesman for the state police. 

Sources told CNN the driver confused the brakes with the gas pedal.

Video of the scene injured people being cared for, one carried away in a wheelchair with his legs propped up.

The Boston Globe said officials are looking at possible operator error.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly