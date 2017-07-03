Taxi driver confuses gas, brake; injures 10 at Boston airport

A taxi crashed into a building near the taxi pool at Logan International Airport. (Source: WVCB/CNN)

(RNN) - A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians, injuring several, the Massachusetts State Police tweeted. Officials tell CNN that the accident is a result of driver error. Ten people have been taken to several different hospitals, some with serious injuries, the Boston Globe said.

The incident occurred at 1:44 ET at the taxi pool of Logan International Airport.

A law enforcement official told the Globe the incident does not appear to be terror. The driver, a 56-year-old man, remained on the scene where police questioned him and he is cooperating with police, said David Procopia, a spokesman for the state police.

Sources told CNN the driver confused the brakes with the gas pedal.

Video of the scene injured people being cared for, one carried away in a wheelchair with his legs propped up.

The Boston Globe said officials are looking at possible operator error.

Injuries reported after vehicle hits pedestrians near in International Airport taxi pool in East Boston. #Boston pic.twitter.com/fVC8iS73AF — DemsTalk (@DemsTalk) July 3, 2017

