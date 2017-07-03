Car batteries stolen from Walmart found in van parked at Meijer

James Decker is accused of stealing 26 used auto batteries from a local Walmart store. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested and accused of stealing 26 auto batteries from a local Walmart store.

James Decker, 53, stole the used batteries from the Walmart at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard back on June 9, his arrest report said.

One of the batteries was equipped with a GPS device, allowing LMPD investigators to track them to the Meijer store at 9500 Preston Highway.

The batteries were inside of a parked van but the owner was nowhere to be found, so the van was towed. Police called the owner, who said she sold the van to her ex-husband, Decker, who had taken possession of the van just a few days earlier.

The ex-wife also told police that Decker had asked her to pick the van up from the tow lot, the arrest report said.

The stolen batteries were worth less than $500, so Decker faces a misdemeanor charge on that, but he's charged with felony theft because the GPS tracker was worth close to $900.

Officers also found marijuana in the van, so Decker is charged with possession as well.

