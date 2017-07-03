Volunteers needed for bounce houses at Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 4th of July festival in Crescent Hill has bounce houses for kids, but no one to monitor them.

The Crescent Hill Community Council is in search of volunteers to help out.

Volunteers can register online or sign up in person at the festival.

Check-in is at the red booth in the parking lot of the Peterson-Dumesnil House, 301 South Peterson Ave.

The festival is open Monday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will be set off at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other activities at the festival include artist booths, live entertainment, a pet contest and more.

A free trolley will run in the surrounding area.

