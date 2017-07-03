Big Four Bridge walkers aren't happy about recent graffiti

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the city of Louisville hosts its Fourth of July festivities, thousands of people will head to the Big Four Bridge to take part in the celebration.

City workers quickly cleaned up a graffiti mess left behind on the bridge, but LMPD is still hoping you can help catch the taggers.

"The atmosphere is wonderful," Erika Ezell said. "The breeze you catch now and then, and of course, the scenery."

"We have a lot of tourists who come, and it would be nice for it to be clean for them to walk across and see Indiana and Kentucky," Marcus Porter, who was out walking the bridge on Monday, said.

We talked to one of those tourists, Liz King, from Atlanta. She said the Big Four was a must see attraction for her family.

"I googled it, basically before we came," King said. "I saw all the pictures where it's all lit up, different colors, and I thought that was really neat."

King is an art teacher. She told us she wasn't impressed by the taggers work.

"I like the creativity, but I don't like that," King said of the graffiti. "This (bridge) is just a beautiful thing, and I would hate to see it marred in any way."

Two men and a woman were caught on surveillance tagging the bridge at about 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Walkers told us, if they saw someone vandalizing the bridge they would call the police tip-line.

"You can't deface your community, " Ezell said.

"The cameras will never take the place of the human eye," LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

While the cameras on the bridge have nailed some culprits in past crimes, there are times when police need people to be their back up.

On Memorial Day, cameras captured large crowds approach the bridge before shots were fired, but the video didn't show enough detail to lead to an arrest.

"Whether they be the cameras on the bridge or the body cameras the officers wear and car videos that we have, it's only a tool," Mitchell explained. "It's the equivalent to the tools on Batman's belt - it's a tool to help you get there; it's not going to be the cure all."

LMPD said even if you can't make out the faces, you may recognize something about them, like what they were wearing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip-line 574-LMPD.

