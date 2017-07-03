Police: Cash Tyme employee used funds to make house payment

Kristie Lynn Wise is accused of stealing money from her employer to make her house payment. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local woman is accused of stealing money from her employer to make her house payment.

Kristie Lynn Wise, 41, was charged with felony theft in connection with the crime that allegedly took place in May.

Her arrest report said Wise, an assistant manager at the Preston Highway location, never made the deposit she was normally expected to make every other day.

On May 22, the other assistant manager went to get the receipt from the May 20 deposit, but there wasn't one. And when Wise didn't show up for work on May 22, or call in, he called police, according to the report.

When officers were at the store, Wise's husband called to say she stole $1,593.55 to help with their house payment. The report also said she had asked her father for money to replace the stolen Cash Tyme money, but he was unable to help.

