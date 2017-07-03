KSP asks for help identifying suspect in counterfeit money investigation

The Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who reportedly passed counterfeit money at a Murray business.

According to police, on Monday, July 3 at 8:35 a.m., a person passed numerous counterfeit $20 bills at the Dollar General on Highway 641 North in Calloway County.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a slender build standing 6 foot tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Mike Ray at 270-856-3721. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

