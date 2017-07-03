Music, fireworks on tap for Louisville Waterfront Fourth celebration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Big crowds are expected Tuesday for the Louisville Waterfront Fourth celebration.

"It is a beautiful breathtaking space," Ashley Smith with Waterfront Development Corporation said.

The event is free, and people can enjoy music, family friendly activities and fireworks by the professionals.

The Waterfront Development Corporation has hosted the event since the late 1990s, but in 2014, the celebration was canceled because of state budget cuts.

Having a free two-day event isn't cheap. In the past, it has cost about $300,0000 for two days. In 2015, the Independence festival returned, but it was scaled back to one day.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Volunteers needed for bounce houses at Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival

+ Big Four Bridge walkers aren't happy about recent graffiti

+ Tips for staying safe while celebrating with fireworks

The price tag for the event this year is about $65,000.

"We have a partnership with 20 organizations," Smith said. "The budget for this year's event is entirely supported by financial contributions from partners."

Smith said in the past, what consumed so much money was big name music artists. This year they are featuring emerging local and regional artists.

New this year, the stage has been moved to the Harbor Lawn and they've made room for Flags for Vets at the Great Lawn to set up 10,000 flags.

Louisville Waterfront Fourth starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, with fireworks by Zambelli at 10:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.