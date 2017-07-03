Central Hardin High School remembers students killed in crash

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - All three victims of a deadly crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County on Saturday night have been identified.

Hugo Guerrero, 17, was driving the car, according to Kentucky State Police. His brother, Daniel Guerrero, 22, was a passenger, along with Rylee Razon, 16.

“It's crazy how young someone can be taken like that,” the Guerrero brothers' friend, Stephen Beck, said.

Beck said they all spent time together and recently took a trip to Louisville and were enjoying the summer.

“It's always those little moments you miss because right now, I just wish I could talk to one of them,” Beck said.

Razon was a rising junior at Central Hardin High School and Hugo was a rising senior.

With two of the victims being Central Hardin High School students, faculty is offering counseling if requested.

“While you don't have all of the answers, at least you can be there so that the students are not holding it in,” Principal Tim Isaacs said.

Issacs knew Hugo and Rylee, and he remembers seeing their smiles in the hallways.

“It had been a long time since we lost a student, and then this year, unfortunately it's been a bad year,” Isaacs said.

In March, the Central Hardin community lost Audrey Shoulders, 16, who was also killed in a car wreck.

The third victim in Saturday's crash, Daniel Guerrero, was not a student at Central Hardin. His his friends say he will also be missed.

“Daniel wasn't someone who had a lot, but he would always offer, even when he didn't have much,” Beck said.

An exact cause for the crash has not be determined. Trooper Jeff Gregory of Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown said toxicology reports will come back in a few weeks.

