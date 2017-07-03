Silver Alert issued for New Albany woman

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a New Albany woman who authorities believe is in danger.

Janice Powell, 76, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday in New Albany.

Powell is described as being 5’1’’ tall and weighing 125 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

New Albany police said Powell may be disoriented and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at (812) 944-6411 or 911.

