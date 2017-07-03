Sports Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) - Kenny Perry claimed his second U.S. Senior Open on Sunday, pulling away from Kirk Triplett at Salem Country Club to finish at 16 under and win by two strokes. The 56-year-old Perry closed with a shot 2-under 68 for a record score of 264. Perry also won the event in 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska. It is his fourth major victory on the senior tour.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a stolen base on Sunday, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Arrieta (8-6) was coming off a subpar performance that created friction and a surprise move.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) - Danielle Kang birdied the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, edging defending champion Brooke Henderson. Kang bogeyed the tricky par-3 17th, and Henderson closed with two birdies to move into a tie for the lead, coming up just short on a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. But Kang responded with two solid shots to get to the green in two, and then two-putted for the victory.

ATLANTA (AP) - Brittney Sykes had a career-best 19 points and nine rebounds, Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and nine assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 81-72 on Sunday night to snap a three-game skid. Tiffany Hayes and Bria Holmes scored 11 points apiece for Atlanta (6-7).

