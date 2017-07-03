Sellersburg residents question water company after numerous violations

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Some people in Sellersburg were shocked to learn what the state says the water company didn’t do.

More than 30 violations for missing water tests came to light in an annual report that must be sent home to residents.

A couple years ago, the city of Sellersburg moved out of its decades old treatment center into a new state of the art facility.

Sellersburg Director of Municipal Works Ken Alexander said he's not proud of the violations, but added it will never happen again.

"I’ve complained and complained about this water," longtime Sellersburg resident Diana Bogard said.

Bogard said she was upset to see the town’s water company had several violations in 2016, which was just revealed in the consumer confidence report.

"I read all about that and that makes you wonder what else is not getting reported," Bogard said.

Most of the Sellersburg violations had to deal with the water not properly being tested for certain chemicals, such as arsenic and cyanide. The tests were actually missed altogether.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Big Four Bridge walkers aren't happy about recent graffiti

+ Police: Cash Tyme employee used funds to make house payment

+ 3rd victim of deadly crash on Bluegrass Parkway identified

"Of the 5,008 samples that we were supposed to take last year, we missed four," Alexander said.

Alexander said it was a mistake and he’s taken action to make sure a test is never missed again.

"We want people to know that Sellersburg water is safe," Alexander said.

He said they were able to test the water from that time period at a later date and it did not contain anything above required limits.

"The lab report found most of the chemicals weren’t even detectable in the sample," Alexander said.

Bogard said she refuses to the drink the water she pays for.

"It stinks so bad and I just decided a long time ago, if it smelled that bad, there’s no reason for me to be using it," Bogard said.

Other residents aren’t too worried about the recent report.

"It’s good to know what you are drinking, but it doesn’t really concern me that much because I’ve got water purification on my water," Sellersburg Stephen Everitt said.

Alexander said since moving into the new treatment facility, he believes things are looking for up the company. He hopes to earn back trust from customers, who just aren’t sure.

"Water has been clearer, we haven’t had a brown water complaint since November of last year," Alexander said.

The town of Sellersburg is currently working to upgrade its website, so residents will be able to keep a close eye on the water company and the many tests that are done.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.