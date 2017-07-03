Moped crash leads to arrest in McCracken Co., KY

A moped crash led police to the arrest of a Paducah, Kentucky man on Monday, July 3.

The crash happened at 4:26 p.m. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an injury collision.

Police said Justin Triplett, 31, was driving a 2013 Moped west bound on Elmdale Road when for unknown reasons, Triplett left the roadway and lost control of the moped.

Triplett ended up laying the moped over and receiving injuries from the gravel parking lot at the Paducah Holiness Church.

Police said Triplett was intoxicated and they found an amount of marijuana, pills and paraphernalia on his person.

Triplett was transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Mercy EMS and Hendron Fire Department assisted on scene. Jason’s Collision Center cleaned up the scene.

Triplett was charged with operating with no moped license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance third degree – drug unspecified.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.