Crash ends with overturned car in yard in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car overturned in the front yard of a home in the Russell neighborhood on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of South 29th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 6:46 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

At least three people were being checked out by EMS; details about their injuries were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

