Set up continues ahead of Owensboro's fireworks show

Those in Owensboro are hoping the rain steers clear for Tuesday's much-anticipated Fourth of July fireworks show.

The city is partnering with Daviess County for their likely large fireworks display, as well as a bicentennial recognition ceremony. When the sun goes down, the fireworks spectacle will begin. The show starts at 9:15, but you'll want to get there early.

Upwards of 25,000 people are expected for the big show.

"It's always a great show," Don Gaston from Saint Louis said. "They do the fireworks from a barge out in the river and it's really pretty, lots of people, plenty of food, things like that to enjoy, so we enjoy it."

The show is expected to last a little more than 20 minutes. It's a free event. Everyone is welcome.

"Typically, the traffic is all cleared out within 20 or 30 minutes after the show, so we think we do a pretty good job managing that and it's a good opportunity for folks to all come together in one celebration to celebrate our freedom," Owensboro's events manager, Tim Ross, said.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.