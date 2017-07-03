The Latest: New Jersey speaker writing bill to end stalemate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on New Jersey's budget stalemate (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

New Jersey's Democratic assembly speaker says he's drafting a bill to address the state's largest health insurer as lawmakers try to break through a budget stalemate that has led to a government shutdown.

But Vincent Prieto says he can't provide specific details just yet.

Prieto told The Associated Press that he met Monday with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield chief executive Bob Marino and "we got some good concepts."

When asked if a deal will be reached, Prieto smiled and crossed his fingers.

The budget stalemate centers on Republican Gov. Chris Christie's desire for legislation to overhaul Horizon.

___

2:30 p.m.

New Jersey lawmakers are meeting with the head of the state's largest insurer as they try to break through a budget stalemate that has led to a government shutdown.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield chief executive Bob Marino exited a meeting with Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney after about an hour Monday and described the talks as "good," but offered no details.

Democratic state Sen. Joe Vitale authored the compromise Horizon bill and was also in the meeting. He says "progress" was made and that another meeting was planned for later Monday.

The budget stalemate centers on Republican Gov. Chris Christie's desire for legislation to overhaul Horizon.

Sweeney and Christie back a Senate bill but Prieto is opposed, holding back approval of the state's $34.7 billion budget.

___

Noon

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney says there's not enough time Monday to end the state government shutdown.

He said at a statehouse news conference that even if a compromise is reached after a meeting scheduled with Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, that it must go through committee for a vote.

The budget stalemate centers on Republican Gov. Chris Christie's desire for legislation to overhaul Horizon.

Sweeney and Christie back a Senate bill but Prieto is opposed, holding back approval of the state's $34.7 billion budget.

Sweeney and Prieto are scheduled to meet with Horizon CEO Bob Marino on Monday.

___

8:20 a.m.

Gov. Chris Christie is defending his use of a beach closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

The Republican governor was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park sitting on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton.

Christie tells WTXF-TV in Philadelphia on Monday that he had earlier said he planned to be at the state-owned governor's beach house regardless of whether there was a shutdown.

He says the media "caught a politician keeping his word" and adds New Jersey "has beaches for 120 miles" so there are plenty of options for anyone wanting a beach day as the Fourth of July approaches.

___

12:30 a.m.

New Jersey's budget stalemate between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-controlled Legislature is smoldering with the state government shut down and state parks closed to the public as the Fourth of July approaches.

Christie spent part of Sunday lounging with his family at a beach in a state park he had ordered closed. He said he'd sign any budget lawmakers sent to him and blamed the shutdown of nonessential services on Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

Christie says he'd consider the Democratic budget along with legislation to overhaul the state's biggest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. He says without the Horizon legislation he has called for he'd line item veto $350 million of the Democratic priorities.

Prieto is holding open a deadlocked vote on the Assembly floor on the $34.7 billion budget.

