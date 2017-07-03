Rides evacuated at Kentucky Kingdom after power outage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is expected to open Tuesday on its regular schedule after a power outage closed several rides on Monday.

Park officials said a power outage was caused by a faulty transformer.

Five attractions in Hurricane Bay were affected during the morning hours and eventually closed for the rest of the day.

The transformer failed completely at about 6:45 p.m.

Rides on the south side of the park shut down. People had to be removed from three roller coasters and the Ferris wheel.

LG&E provided a replacement transformer to remedy the problem.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.