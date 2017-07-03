Ben Rhodes to compete at Kentucky Speedway Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville native and professional race car driver Ben Rhodes is preparing to compete at the Kentucky Speedway.



Rhodes will be racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Thursday.



Rhodes said he is excited about being home and he is looking forward to the race.

“I'm looking for a really good race for us this year, compared to last year for sure, but I really do feel like we do have fast Tundras all year long. I know for a fact that our teammates are coming to the race track, just like us. We have a really fast set up that we almost won with at the Kansas Speedway, which was a really fast smooth racetrack, Kentucky’s a really fast smooth race track now,” Rhodes said.



Practice for the race is on Wednesday, qualifiers for the race start at 5 p.m. Thursday and the race will officially start at 7:30 p.m.

