Charlestown passes ordinance to sell water system to private company

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) – An ordinance for the city of Charlestown to sell its water system to Indiana American Water for $13.4 million passed with a vote of four to one. However, some residents at a city council meeting on Monday said selling the problem isn’t the way they want it fixed.



For years, Charlestown residents have been dealing with brown water coming from their faucets, toilets and showers on and off. One mention of the brown water in town and several people are quick to comment on how they have been affected.



“The water quality has declined,” Terry Anderson said. “Majority of the time you get brown water - more like diarrhea than water.”



Residents like Anderson have demanded change for the past several years. Monday the city council held a meeting to discuss selling the city’s water system to Indiana American Water Company.



“It’s a serious issue to sell the water,” Mayor Bob Hall said. “It’s an asset of the community, we really think it’s a win-win situation for everybody.”



Anderson said he disagrees, stating rate hikes as the issue.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Big Four Bridge walkers aren't happy about recent graffiti

+ Police: Cash Tyme employee used funds to make house payment

+ 3rd victim of deadly crash on Bluegrass Parkway identified



“It’s already high enough for what we’re getting and not worth using, if they can fix it and lower it - fix it and keep it the same - it would be a different story,” Anderson said.



Hall said that’s too big of a request for the city to handle.



“We’ve done about all we can do without doing major investments now,” Hall said. “We’ve invested millions but it’s been over a 14 year period.”



Hall said Indiana American Water Company has the capability and the willingness to redo the city’s infrastructure, hoping to address the brown water issue once and for all.



“Financially there’s not a better decision,” Hall said.



Currently, the average resident in Charlestown pays about $18 per month. If the city retains its ownership, the bill would go up to about $38 during phase one of their renovations. During phase two that bill would go up to about $53 a month.



Mayor Bob Hall said if Indiana American Water were to take over that bill would sit at around $44. Now that the ordinance has passed, it will go for its final reading on Thursday.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.