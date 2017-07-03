Trail Blazers sign first-rounders Collins, Swanigan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed first-round draft picks Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan.

Portland dealt the No. 15 and No. 20 picks to Sacramento for Collins, the No. 10 pick. The 7-footer, who played off the bench in his lone season with Gonzaga, averaged 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Gonzaga went 37-2 last season and lost to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

He led the West Coast Conference with 69 blocked shots, second-most in Bulldogs' history. The 19-year-old was Gonzaga's first one-and-done player.

Swanigan was the No. 26 pick. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward spent two seasons at Purdue, where he averaged 14.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

He averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore, the first player since Tim Duncan in 1996-97 to average at least 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists in a season. He finished the season with 28 double-doubles.

Terms of the deals Monday were not disclosed. Both players will play for the Blazers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

