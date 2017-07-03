Tapia finishes single shy of cycle, Rockies beat Reds 5-3 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - Rookie Raimel Tapia finished a single shy of the cycle, Charlie Blackmon lined a solo shot after it was announced he would participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Monday night.

Tapia's homer in the sixth broke a tie game as the Rockies returned home following a forgetful 1-8 trip.

Right-hander Jeff Hoffman (5-1) nearly collected as many hits at the plate (two) as he surrendered on the mound (four). He went seven effective innings, with his only hiccup back-to-back homers to Scooter Gennett and Joey Votto in the sixth. Hoffman's run-scoring double in the second was his first major league RBI.

Hoffman turned the ball over to the bullpen, where Jake McGee pitched the eighth and recently named All-Star Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 27th save in 28 chances.

Luis Castillo (0-1) went 5 2-3 innings and allowed four runs. He also struck out eight.

