Mitchell scores 23 in NBA Summer League debut for Jazz

Salt Lake City, UT (WAVE) - Donovan Mitchell was impressive, scoring 23 points for Utah in his summer league debut, an 87-74 Jazz win over the Spurs.

"I couldn't really take a nap today, I was kind of excited," Mitchell said. "It was definitely a lot of adrenaline going in. At the beginning I kind of rushed things, looked a little unsettled, but over the course of the game I started to become more relaxed."

Mitchell scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half. He hit 10-17 from the field in the game, including 3-of-6 from three.

"In college I shot a lot of NBA three-pointers in my free time, just so I was comfortable shooting that deep and it was an easy transition once I got to this point," he said after the game.

Mitchell added five assists and three steals. His next game is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on NBA TV against Philadelphia and #1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. Fultz had 17 points in his first game on Monday.

