The Comfy Cow offers free scoops for Independence Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Comfy Cow is offering a sweet deal this Fourth of July.



The Louisville-based ice cream shop is offering kids a free scoop to celebrate our nation's birthday.

MORE: Music, fireworks on tap for Louisville Waterfront Fourth celebration



The deal is good for a free kids size scoop for kids 12 and under at Louisville stores only.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.