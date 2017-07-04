Teen critically injured when bullet falls out of sky

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
“You’re sitting on your couch and all of the sudden there’s this loud explosion outside. Those are the ones that trigger the memories," one veteran said.More >>
“You’re sitting on your couch and all of the sudden there’s this loud explosion outside. Those are the ones that trigger the memories," one veteran said.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.More >>
Who will achieve hot dog supremacy and take home the coveted mustard belt?More >>
Who will achieve hot dog supremacy and take home the coveted mustard belt?More >>
The non-profit will have to raise the money to replace the damaged glass, which can withstand up to 210 mph winds.More >>
The non-profit will have to raise the money to replace the damaged glass, which can withstand up to 210 mph winds.More >>
Safe handling of fireworks can help you save yourself and others from injuries.More >>
Safe handling of fireworks can help you save yourself and others from injuries.More >>
“You’re sitting on your couch and all of the sudden there’s this loud explosion outside. Those are the ones that trigger the memories," one veteran said.More >>
“You’re sitting on your couch and all of the sudden there’s this loud explosion outside. Those are the ones that trigger the memories," one veteran said.More >>