Henry County boil water order lifted

NEW CASTLE, KY (WAVE) - The Henry County Water District has lifted the boil water order for some of its customers.

The order, which had been issued July 2 after a water main break, affected residents living in Pleasureville, Franklinton, Cropper, Bethlehem, Lockport, Defoe and 6-Mile. It also included residents living from the junction of Highway 421 and Highway 55 going south towards the city of Pleasureville.

Keith Morris, Chief Operating Officer for the Henry County Water District, said no contaminants were found and the water is safe for drinking.

