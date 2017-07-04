Cyclist injured in NKY crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cyclist injured in NKY crash

VILLA HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

Air Care was dispatched after a northern Kentucky cyclist was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

The cyclist hit a guardrail at Amsterdam and River roads in Villa Hills at around 7:30 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatch. 

Medical helicopter flew the cyclist to an area hospital.  Their condition is unknown. 

No word if any other cars or bikes were involved. 

