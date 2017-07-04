Edmonson Co. man charged in Hart Co. murder

MUNFORDVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What started as a welfare check on a Hart County man ended with the arrest of an Edmonson County man for murder.

On July 3, Munfordville police were sent to an apartment on Old Main Street to perform a welfare check after family members could not reach the resident, Timothy L. Devore, 58. Officers didn't find Devore, but did find signs of foul play in the apartment and called in Kentucky State Police to help in the investigation.

State police were able to an acquaintance of Devore, Nicholas J. Wilson, 28, of Mammoth Cave, as a suspect. Devore and his vehicle were found later in the evening in Munfordville.

Wilson was arrested at the KSP Bowling Green post and charged with one count of murder. He is being held in the Hart County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Despite the arrest, state police say the investigation is ongoing. How Devore died has not been released.

