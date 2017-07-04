Man on skateboard thwarts robbery at a Paducah, KY bank

An attempted robbery in Paducah, Kentucky was thwarted by a passer-by on a skate board on Friday, June 30.

A 20-year-old woman was making a deposit at Regions Bank, located at 2921 Broadway, around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a man ran from Broadway and threatened her with a piece of rebar. The man demanded her money and tried to hit her with the bar.

The two fell to the ground and began struggling when Jason Sesock, 26, ran over from the sidewalk and hit the man with his skateboard.

Sesock hit the man’s arms and the victim grabbed the rebar and hit the suspect in the head, who then fled on foot.

The woman sustained an injury to her wrist and was treated at the scene by Mercy Ambulance personnel.

Sesock was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'10" with shaggy hair, weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing black shorts and a khaki colored shirt. The suspect was not wearing any shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

