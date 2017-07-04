Police looking for missing Muhlenberg Co. mom, baby

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Muhlenberg County mom and her baby.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 24-years-old Laura Jo Griffin and her 9-months-old daughter, Aleigha, haven't been seen since June 30.

Police say they were last seen in a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet HHR with the Kentucky license plate 900VHC. We're told the vehicle also has multiple stickers on it.

Laura and Aleigha are possibly in the company of someone named "William Wiley," according to police.

Please call the Greenville Police Department or Muhlenberg Central Dispatch if you have any information.

