Independence Day happenings around WAVE Country

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the United States of America marks its 241st birthday, many celebrations are taking place around WAVE Country. If you are looking for something to do, here's a list of things taking place throughout the day.

  • Independence Day at Locust Grove runs until 4:30 p.m. Admission is free and there will be readings of the Declaration of Independence through the day.
  • Crescent Hill Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration runs until 10 p.m. at the Peterson-Dumesnil House, 301 S. Peterson Ave.
  • Louisville Waterfront Fourth is happening on the Great Lawn starting at 5 p.m. 
  • The Louisville Bats celebrate Independence Day with baseball and fireworks. The Bats play Toledo at 6:45 p.m. Following the game, at 10 p.m., it's the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.

