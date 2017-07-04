Independence Day happenings around WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the United States of America marks its 241st birthday, many celebrations are taking place around WAVE Country. If you are looking for something to do, here's a list of things taking place throughout the day.

Independence Day at Locust Grove runs until 4:30 p.m. Admission is free and there will be readings of the Declaration of Independence through the day.

Crescent Hill Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration runs until 10 p.m. at the Peterson-Dumesnil House, 301 S. Peterson Ave.

Louisville Waterfront Fourth is happening on the Great Lawn starting at 5 p.m.

The Louisville Bats celebrate Independence Day with baseball and fireworks. The Bats play Toledo at 6:45 p.m. Following the game, at 10 p.m., it's the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.

