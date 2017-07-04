Man arrested in Henderson drug trafficking case; more arrests expected

A Henderson man is in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jesse Hardsock Monday evening on three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs.

Police say the arrest is the result of two month-long investigation and multiple controlled drug buys from Hardsock.

According to police, officers found a large amount of synthetic marijuana and cash when they searched Hardsock's home in the 700 block of 5th St.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

