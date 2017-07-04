Victim of Shelby Co. crash identified

The two vehicle crash happened July 3 at the intersection of Mt. Eden Road and KY 151 Bonnie Brae Drive. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a Shelby County crash that injured three other people

The two vehicle crash happened July 3 at the intersection of Mt. Eden Road and KY 151 Bonnie Brae Drive.

Connie Kinder, 65, of Lawrenceburg, was pronounced dead at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

According to investigators, Kinder was driving a Chevrolet truck that was heading west on Bonnie Brae Drive. Troopers say Kinder entered the intersection and was struck by 2013 Kia driven by Betty Brown, of Shelbyville. Brown's car was going north on Mt. Eden Road and had the right of way.

A passenger in Kinder's truck, Deborah Bobbs, of Lawrenceburg, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. Brown and her passenger, Anna Edgar, of Shelbyville, were also taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.

