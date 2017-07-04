VIDEO: Porta-potty 'chases' people off Red Square during storm

In the wake of recent storms in Moscow, flooded streets and sidewalks are posing an unusual problem for some pedestrians.



The problem? In Red Square, the city's central public area in front of the Kremlin, the heavy rain and wind caused some movement of porta-potties.



The portable toilets seemed to come to life, chasing pedestrians across the square, much to their surprise, one would imagine.

They were stationed there for tourists to use, The Huffington Post noted.

In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/MBmI3PJ6db — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) June 30, 2017



It was like a bizarre scene from Dr. Who, some Twitter users proclaimed.

Doctor Who finale looks crazy https://t.co/tz7geKkiGA — Jammin (@JamminMage) July 1, 2017

When Tardises go bad. https://t.co/CbjSytCMOE — David Widdick (@DavidWiddick) July 1, 2017



One Twitter user used the video to throw a bit of shade toward his ex.





Looked outside & saw my Ex running down the street.



(P.S: that's a portapotty lol) pic.twitter.com/T9QkGYHuYd — R???n W???? ?????? (@OhsoLosoo) July 2, 2017

Of course, the United States led the way in jettisoned porta-potties; back in June, this video was shared by News24/680 from California:

Jettisoned #PortaPotty attempting to sneak through #HOV lanes on northbound I680 south of Highway4. pic.twitter.com/lW0YdIFgng — News24/680 (@News24680) June 19, 2017

