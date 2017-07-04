Nation's birth celebrated with the reading of the Declaration of Independence

Members of the Jefferson County Democratic Party gathered at Metro Hall to read the Declaration of Independence. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the many Independence Day celebrations across WAVE Country featured a reading of the document that announced the birth of our nation.

Leaders in the Jefferson County Democratic Party began their Fourth of July by gathering on the steps of Metro Hall to read the Declaration of Independence.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Victim of Shelby Co. crash identified

+ 1 dead after crash involving ATV in Daviess Co., KY

+ Charlestown passes ordinance to sell water system

Congressman John Yarmuth, County Attorney Mike O'Connell, State Representative Candidate McKenzie Cantrell, Louisville-Jefferson County Chair Russell Lloyd and Fairness Director, Chris Hartman were all in attendance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.