Big crowds expected to celebrate the 4th of July downtown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country residents are enjoying Fourth of July festivities all over town.

A big crowd is expected at Waterfront Park for the Louisville Waterfront Fourth celebration. It started at 5 p.m., but the big draw Tuesday night is the fireworks show at 10 p.m. by Zambelli.

It's a free event taking place at Harbor Lawn and the Great Lawn. People can enjoy family-friendly activities as well as food and music.

Musical guests include:

Afrophysicists at 5 p.m.

DJ KAOS at 5:45, 6:50, 8:10 p.m.

Jenna Dean at 6:05 p.m.

Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff at 7:10 p.m.

MojoFlo at 8:40 p.m.

For the first time, Flags4Vets placed 10,000 American flags on the Great Lawn in honor of veterans, law enforcement, firefighters and all first responders.

Items not permitted on the event grounds include glass, cans, bottles, coolers, fireworks, pets, bicycles or skateboards, amplification devices, tents or canopies, outside food and alcohol, signs or banners over 24 inches by x 24 inches.

Crescent Hill also is holding its annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July at the Peterson Dumesnil House. The event is free to the community and filled with family-friendly activities. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Organizers still needed help from volunteers Tuesday night at the kids zone and food booth. Anyone who is able to help can visit the information tent or click here.

