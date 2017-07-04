Crews recover body of fisherman that fell into the Ohio River last weekend

Emergency crews have recovered the body of the 33-year-old fisherman that fell into the Ohio River Tuesday afternoon, according to Boone County police.

Authorities say on Sunday night, the man fell into the river after getting entangled in his fishing net, prompting a massive search that encompassed several departments.

Crews have been looking for him on and off since the weekend.

This story will be updated.

