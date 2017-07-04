Joey Chestnut makes history in Coney Island

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has broken his own record to extend his reign as chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in New York.



The San Jose, California-based competitor logged a 10th win by downing 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday. He beat Carmen Cincotti, who ate 60.



Chestnut set the previous record at 70 last year.



Miki Sudo has notched her fourth win in the women's division. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns, besting Michelle Lesco's 32.



