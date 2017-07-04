Homeowners describe deadly firework accident

Witnesses say 25-year-old Michael Osborne of Salem, IN leaned over the firework to check and see if it was lit before it exploded on his chest, killing him.

A holiday celebration turned deadly in Henderson County Monday night.

Remnants of the firework that killed 25-year-old Michael Osborne still lie in the yard of the home in Corydon.

Witnesses say it all happened so quickly. They tell us, Osborne was in town visiting with friends. He was one of the men lighting fireworks in front of the house, while others sat back to watch from the garage.

"It's just not something that you'll forget," said Missy Todd, the homeowner. "It'll always be in the back of your mind no matter what."

The Todd family tell us there were two fireworks shells in a tube Osborne had lit. One went off successfully.

When the other shell didn't fire, we're told Osborne leaned over the tube check on it. That's when the shell exploded. The force hit Osborne's chest and knocked him to the ground.

"I can't speculate if this was preventable or not," Henderson County Sheriff Deputy Matt Forker said. "We're going based off of witness statements and what occurred and from the sounds of it, it was simply an accident."

Those on scene say another man tried to give Osborne CPR before emergency crews arrived. Deputies say an ambulance took him to Methodist Hospital in Henderson, but Osborne didn't make it.

Todd says she didn't know Osborne well, he was visiting a friend of a friend. She doesn't want anyone to experience what her family and friends did on her front lawn that night.

"If you think that you have a dud, just walk away, don't even approach it," said Todd. "Walk away. Leave it alone, because you never know when it could seriously spark again. I'm done with fireworks myself. Leave it to the professionals, and we can sit on the sidelines and watch."

