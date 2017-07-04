How to report fireworks complaints to LMPD - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

How to report fireworks complaints to LMPD

Thunder Over Louisville Fireworks (Source: WAVE 3 News) Thunder Over Louisville Fireworks (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Anyone with a complaint about fireworks in a local neighborhood can call LMPD on Monday night.

Non-emergency callers are asked not to call 911, but instead to call 502-574-7111. Anyone with an emergency should always call 911.

