Dequante Hobbs' family back from New Orleans in time for slain boy's favorite holiday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Greeted by rap royalty, the parents of a local boy whose death was the unintended outcome of Louisville's fever of gun violence have returned from New Orleans.

And they were back in time to remember their son on what was his favorite holiday.

Rap artist-turned-activist Master P invited the family of Dequante Hobbs Jr. to the Crescent City. There, Master P's artist son, Romeo Miller, made Dequante a key figure during a concert and all-star basketball game -- focused on finding an end to the killing.

Back at home tonight, the family lit the sky in color to remember the 7-year-old taken too soon.

"Fireworks was his big thing, like he would watch it on his tablet," said his mother, Micheshia Norment. "And he would be like, 'Mommy, I want a whole lot of fireworks,' and he would be like OK ... And being without him for the first time this year is hard."

Hobbs was hit by a stray bullet while having a snack at his kitchen table back in May.

His killer remains at large.

