Bailey picks up 1st win since Aug. 12, Reds beat Rockies 8-1

By PAT GRAHAMAP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - Homer Bailey went six solid innings for his first win since Aug. 12, Billy Hamilton had a two-out, two-run single after missing a game with a bothersome back and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Jose Peraza, Scott Schebler and pinch-hitter Scooter Gennett added homers for the Reds, who have won three of their last 18 road games.

The injury-plagued Bailey (1-2) scattered eight hits in the longest of his three starts this season. The right-hander with two career no-hitters was on the disabled list until June 24 as he recovered from offseason surgery to remove bone spurs in his pitching elbow.

Kyle Freeland (8-7) struggled early before settling down. He gave up five runs over 5 1/3 innings in his third straight loss.

The 31-year-old Bailey has been limited to 11 starts since 2015 due to an assortment of arm injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.