Thousands celebrate July 4th across WAVE Country

Cicily Bullard said she likes to spend the holiday with family and friends.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The band had people on their feet early at Waterfront Park on Tuesday. Everyone was ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"For me it's about remembering the flag and what it stands for," Donna Dewispelaere said.

Added Cicily Bullard: "It's a great day to be with family and friends and have a day off."

During a time when some may call America divided, Jessica Smith said she feels the July 4th holiday is a day when people can agree.

"I love that over the years, with many traditions, it's one day where us Americans can come together and celebrate," she said.

The celebration didn’t have to be a grand event downtown. Portland residents hand-painted a 45-foot-by-72-foot American flag on a lawn for their annual Thunder over Bank Street event.

The celebration is an effort to bring positivity and patriotism to a challenged community.

"You hear about all the bad things," Buddy Yates said. "You don't get to hear about the good things. We do this for the kids and for the neighborhood. We need good things in Portland."

The event promised big fireworks. Portland's trying to give Waterfront Park a run for its money.

"America is great," Yates said.

