Officer critical after shooting in the Bronx; suspect dead

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

The 12-year veteran officer has been hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.