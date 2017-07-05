Messi to extend contract with Barcelona until 2021

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona says Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his contract through 2021.

Messi will sign his new deal "in the coming weeks" that will tie him to the Spanish club through June 30, 2021, Barcelona says Wednesday.

Messi, who turned 30 last month, is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer with 507 goals in 583 matches. His titles with the club include four Champions League trophies, eight Spanish league titles and five Copa del Rey titles.

