Crash briefly closes SB I-71/75 between Buttermilk & I-275

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A crash briefly delayed your Wednesday morning commute on southbound Interstate 71/75 between Buttermilk Pike and I-275.

A crash completely shut down all lanes for a few minutes before the left two lanes reopened about 6:20 a.m., Kenton County dispatchers confirm.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

Expect the usual delays as you head out of Northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati on the Cut-in-the-Hill.

The right two lanes are blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to maintenance work on the bridge deck that is expected to last until late August.

