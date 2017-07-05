Crash briefly closes SB I-71/75 between Buttermilk & I-275

A crash briefly delayed your Wednesday morning commute on southbound Interstate 71/75 between Buttermilk Pike and I-275.

A crash completely shut down all lanes for a few minutes before the left two lanes reopened about 6:20 a.m., Kenton County dispatchers confirm.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

Expect the usual delays as you head out of Northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati on the Cut-in-the-Hill.

The right two lanes are blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to maintenance work on the bridge deck that is expected to last until late August.

Traffic update; NB 71/75 traffic slowing thru the Cut in the Hill; use 275 & 471 pic.twitter.com/X0zooE9Ee5 — FOX19 (@FOX19) July 5, 2017

Crash briefly halts SB I-71/75 btwn Buttermilk PIke & I-275. Traffic is flowing again

@FOX19Denisehttps://t.co/Y5ynC6MJ1r pic.twitter.com/34NNBhtcGD — FOX19 (@FOX19) July 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.