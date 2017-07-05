Paducah woman arrested after domestic disturbance

A Paducah woman is behind bars after an early morning call about a domestic disturbance.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the 400 block of Milliken Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

The woman involved, Melanie Haynes, 35, had already left the area before deputies arrived at the scene.

Witnesses said Haynes left on foot and may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Deputy Trent Hardin with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said deputies found Haynes trying to hide behind a tree. Deputies found a baggie with methamphetamine in it near her hiding spot.

Haynes also had an active warrant for her arrest for a parole violation.

She now also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to notify DOT of an address change.

