The Latest: Azarenka reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka is back in the third round at Wimbledon.

The two-time semifinalist at the All England Club beat 15th-seeded Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3 on No. 3 Court.

Azarenka recently returned to action after giving birth in December. Wednesday's match was only her fourth of the season. She missed last year's tournament because of injury and hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open.

Azarenka, a former No. 1 but unseeded at Wimbledon, will next face Heather Watson.

11:10 a.m.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the race was on to get the best spot on Mount Murray.

The hill next to No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, formerly known as Henman Hill, is a coveted spot for Day 3 at the All England Club because British players Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will be playing their second-round matches on Centre Court.

Thousands of fans on the grounds and without tickets to the main stadium often gather on the hill to watch the action on a giant TV screen.

The area was named Henman Hill in honor of Tim Henman, another British player but one who never was able to win the title. The nickname shifted to Murray when he came on the scene and eventually ended the country's 77-year wait for a homegrown men's winner when he won the title in 2013.

On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Konta will be first on Centre Court against Donna Vekic. Murray follows against Dustin Brown.

Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will be on Centre Court after Murray against Donald Young, while five-time champion Venus Williams is scheduled to face Qiang Wang on No. 1 Court.

